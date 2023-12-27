Left Menu

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Jammu to review security situation in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-12-2023 12:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 12:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@PBNS_India)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reached here on a day-long tour of Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation in the wake of a recent terrorist ambush in the border district of Poonch that left four soldiers dead, officials said.

Singh, accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Pande, was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and General Officer Commanding-in-chief, northern command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi at the technical airport, the officials said.

Soon after his arrival here, the defence minister left for Rajouri-Poonch sector where he is scheduled to review the security situation and the counter-terrorist operation which is going on in the region following the December 21 ambush at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch.

Three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were found dead during the anti-terror operation in the area on December 22, sparking an outrage following allegations that they were picked up by the forces for questioning in the aftermath of the terrorist ambush.

The officials said the defence minister is likely to meet the families of the deceased civilians during his visit to Rajouri.

On his return from Rajouri, Singh is likely to review the security situation at a high level meeting at the Raj Bhawan here, the officials said.

Security has been further beefed up across the Jammu region in the wake of the defence minister's visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

