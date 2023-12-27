Car in Delhi's Kardampuri catches fire

A fire broke out in a car in Kardampuri area of northeast Delhi and three fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames, officials of Delhi Fire Service said on Wednesday.

''We got a call at around 10 am that a car caught fire due to short circuit in electric cables,'' a DFS official said.

The flames were doused and local police was informed about the matter for further investigation.

