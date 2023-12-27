Have full faith army will wipe out terrorism from J-K: Def Min Rajnath
Lauding the troops for their bravery, Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said he had full faith that that the army will wipe out terrorism from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir.
''I believe in your bravery and steadfastness … Terrorism should be finished from Jammu and Kashmir and you need to move forward with this commitment. I have full faith that you will achieve victory,'' Singh said, addressing troops in the border district of Rajouri.
The Minister reached here on Wednesday on a day-long tour to review the security situation in the wake of a recent terrorist ambush in the border district of Poonch that left four soldiers dead.
