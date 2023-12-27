Left Menu

Indo-Nepal under tight vigil ahead of Modi's Ayodhya visit

The state police and the Sashastra Seema Bal along with intelligence agencies have increased vigil on the India-Nepal border in view of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya, officials said on Wednesday. In addition to this, security agencies such as Indo-Nepal Border Police, Local Intelligence Unit LIU and intelligence agencies have been asked to be on alert on the border, Singh added.

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 27-12-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 14:18 IST
Indo-Nepal under tight vigil ahead of Modi's Ayodhya visit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state police and the Sashastra Seema Bal along with intelligence agencies have increased vigil on the India-Nepal border in view of the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya, officials said on Wednesday. The tight watch is being maintained on the porous border of India-Nepal ahead of Modi's arrival for the inauguration of Shri Ram Airport in Ayodhya on 30 December. The grand Ram Temple is slated for inauguration on January 22.

''To prevent the movement of unwanted elements in the area, the security agencies have been asked to ascertain the identities of people before allowing them to cross over through the border,'' Deputy Inspector General, Sashastra Seema Bal, Gorakhpur, Akhileshvar Singh said. ''Cameras have been put on SSB posts besides the main roads. Dog squads and one platoon of women wing have also been deployed. Metal detectors have been installed at Sonauli and Thuthibari outposts on the Indo-Nepal border,'' Singh said. In addition to this, security agencies such as Indo-Nepal Border Police, Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and intelligence agencies have been asked to be on alert on the border, Singh added. Intelligence units have also been asked to keep an eye on religious places along the border.

Police and SSB in Maharajganj, Siddharthanagar, Shravasti and Balrampur districts, which share the border with Nepal, have been put on high alert, the DIG said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023