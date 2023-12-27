Left Menu

Russia to deploy newest howitzers against Ukrainian forces - Rostec

Russia will soon deploy its newest howitzers against Ukrainian forces as part of what Moscow calls its "special military operation," the head of the Rostec state defence conglomerate said in remarks published on Wednesday. The testing of the new Coalition-SV self-propelled artillery units has been completed and their mass production has already started, Sergei Chemezov, the head of Rostec told the state RIA news agency in an interview.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2023 15:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 14:58 IST
Russia to deploy newest howitzers against Ukrainian forces - Rostec
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia will soon deploy its newest howitzers against Ukrainian forces as part of what Moscow calls its "special military operation," the head of the Rostec state defence conglomerate said in remarks published on Wednesday.

The testing of the new Coalition-SV self-propelled artillery units has been completed and their mass production has already started, Sergei Chemezov, the head of Rostec told the state RIA news agency in an interview. The first pilot batch will be delivered by the end of 2023, he said.

"I think they will appear there (on the battlefield in Ukraine) soon, since howitzers of this class are needed to provide an advantage over Western artillery models in terms of firing range," Chemezov said. Russia's TASS state news agency reported earlier this month that single Coalition-SV howitzers had already been deployed to the frontline in Ukraine.

The howitzers, with a range of up to 70 kilometres (44 miles), are equipped with a modern 2A88 cannon of 152 mm caliber with a firing rate of more than 10 rounds per minute, as well as a modern system for automating the processes of gun pointing, target selection and navigation, according to TASS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023