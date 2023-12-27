Left Menu

Govt bans Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 15:03 IST
The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) (MLJK-MA), which has been involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and supporting terrorist activities, was on Wednesday declared a banned organisation.

Announcing the ban on the MLJK-MA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of the nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law.

''The Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) is declared as an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K, supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K,'' he wrote on 'X'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

