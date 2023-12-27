Russia tells South Korea not to be surprised if Moscow retaliates over sanctions

Russia told South Korea on Wednesday not to be surprised if Moscow retaliates against Seoul for expanding the list of goods which cannot be exported from the East Asian nation to Russia without special permission. Seoul said this week it would add over 600 types of goods which could potentially be used for military purposes to its export control list for Russia.

The list includes heavy construction equipment, rechargeable batteries, aeronautical components, and some cars. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Wednesday:

"This is an unfriendly move taken at Washington's behest. It will damage South Korea's own economy and industry. "We reserve the right to take measures in response, and not necessarily symmetrical ones. They (the South Koreans) should not be surprised (if and when we do)."

