KZN Premier sends condolences for Ladysmith flood victims

Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube has sent condolences to the families of those affected by the floods in Ladysmith.

Heavy rains on Christmas Eve resulted in the Bellspruit River - which runs under the Mbonothu Bridge – bursting its banks, causing water to overflow onto the N11 road near the Limit Hill robots, in Ladysmith Town.

The provincial government said six people were killed and 10 others are missing.

Search and rescue teams are on the ground searching the area.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of victims who lost their lives,'' said the Premier.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)