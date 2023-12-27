Left Menu

Police launch 3-day campaign against criminals in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-12-2023 16:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 15:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Police launched a three-day campaign against criminals and anti-social elements across the state on Wednesday.

During the campaign, police teams will raid all the districts of the desert state and take action against such elements.

A police spokesperson said on the instructions of Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra, intensive action has been initiated against criminals and anti-social elements across Rajasthan.

The three-day campaign was launched early on Wednesday morning.

The operation is being conducted under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh M N.

According to the spokesperson, the inspector generals of police are monitoring the operation and the on-field action is being taken under the leadership of the district superintendent of police concerned.

Action under the campaign will be taken against anti-social elements wanted in the Arms Act, Excise Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and those who carry a reward on information leading to their arrest and are involved in heinous crimes.

Besides, action will also be taken against those who like and follow gangsters on social media platforms and comment on their posts, the spokesperson said.

