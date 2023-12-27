CM Sukhu directs 6 major offices to shift to govt-owned building

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed six major government departments to shift from rented accommodations to the vacant Tutikandi Parking Complex, Shimla, in January. The state government has decided to harness its existing resources to save costs and the decision aims not only to optimise the utilisation of long vacant building, but to also curtail public expenses, he said in a statement issued. The offices to be shifted include those of the Women and Child Development, HP Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission, State Taxes and Excise, HP State Food Commission, Directorate of Energy and the DGP Police Headquarters Emergency Response Support System. Sukhu said the office of the Police Helpline is already functioning from the Multi-storey Parking Tutikandi and now six additional departments will operate from this building, which will ensure optimal use of the building lying vacant for a long time. This would not only put to use the unutilised building constructed with the public money, but also save more than Rs 10 lakh per month which is being spent for hiring rented accommodation for these government offices, he added. Under the chief minister's directives, the General Administration Department (GAD) has overseen the modifications to the building's interior to suit the specific needs of the respective departments. The Public Works Department (PWD), responsible for the building's transformation, has completed the task making the office space ready for occupancy, and these departments have been directed to apply for electricity and water connections in their names at the earliest to facilitate a smooth transition to the new building, the statement added.

