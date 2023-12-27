Top Russian court backs move to bar anti-war politician from running against Putin - candidate
Russia's Supreme Court has upheld a decision to bar a former TV journalist who opposes Russia's war in Ukraine from taking part in a presidential election in March, Yekaterina Duntsova, the would-be candidate, said on Wednesday.
Members of the central electoral commission voted unanimously to reject the candidacy of Duntsova, citing "numerous violations" in the papers she had submitted in support of her bid.
Duntsova, in a post on her Telegram channel, confirmed that her appeal against the decision had been rejected by the Supreme Court.
