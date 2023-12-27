‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA declared as 'Unlawful Association'

The Government of India has declared ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA as an 'Unlawful Association' under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah in his post on ‘X’ said that “This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K”.

Home Minister said that “The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law”.

Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA has been involved in anti-national activities and its members have been indulging in secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and supporting terrorist activities in India. The members of this organization, by inciting the people, wants to establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India. Many criminal cases have been registered against this organization under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, IPC 1860, The Arms Act 1959 and Ranbir Penal Code 1932.

Following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared four organizations as ‘Terrorist Organizations’, six individual as ‘Terrorist’ and two organizations as ‘Unlawful Association’ in 2023.

