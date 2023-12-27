Left Menu

‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA declared as 'Unlawful Association'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:03 IST
‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA declared as 'Unlawful Association'
Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India has declared ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA as an 'Unlawful Association' under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah in his post on ‘X’ said that “This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K”.

Home Minister said that “The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi government's message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law”.

Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA has been involved in anti-national activities and its members have been indulging in secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and supporting terrorist activities in India. The members of this organization, by inciting the people, wants to establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India. Many criminal cases have been registered against this organization under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, IPC 1860, The Arms Act 1959 and Ranbir Penal Code 1932.

Following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has declared four organizations as ‘Terrorist Organizations’, six individual as ‘Terrorist’ and two organizations as ‘Unlawful Association’ in 2023.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023