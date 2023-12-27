Left Menu

Case registered against six persons for rape, sexual exploitation of woman, minors

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit AHTU of city police has registered a case against six persons including two women for alleged abduction and sexual exploitation of a young woman, her four-year-old daughter and two teenage girls.The accused took the victims to Gujarat where one of them was forcibly married to a man, police said in a release here on Wednesday.As per the complaint, city residents Nanda Paunikar and Mangala Warkade induced a 26-year-old woman and two 17-year-old girls to travel to Gujarat, promising them jobs.On July 26, the woman, her daughter and the two girls landed in Rajkot.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-12-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 17:04 IST
Case registered against six persons for rape, sexual exploitation of woman, minors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of city police has registered a case against six persons including two women for alleged abduction and sexual exploitation of a young woman, her four-year-old daughter and two teenage girls.

The accused took the victims to Gujarat where one of them was forcibly married to a man, police said in a release here on Wednesday.

As per the complaint, city residents Nanda Paunikar and Mangala Warkade induced a 26-year-old woman and two 17-year-old girls to travel to Gujarat, promising them jobs.

On July 26, the woman, her daughter and the two girls landed in Rajkot. The woman was then `married' to one Santosh (30), a sanitation worker, and then all four victims were sent with him to Jamnagar.

Between July 26 and September 7, Santosh, his brothers Golu (21) and Prateek (19) allegedly raped and sexually assaulted the woman. Her daughter also fell victim to sexual assault and the two teenage girls accompanying them also faced similar exploitation, the police said.

After managing to escape and returning to Nagpur, the woman approached Yashodhara Nagar police station where a First Information Report under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping), 370 (human trafficking), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions besides the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered.

No arrest has been made in the case and further probe was on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023