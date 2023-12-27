Left Menu

Man tries to kill self-proclaimed godman; arrested

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-12-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 17:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly trying to kill a self-proclaimed godman in Maharashtra's Nagpur as he took money from the former's family members under the pretext of bringing them good luck, an official said.

The man, Mohammed Qureshi, was arrested on Tuesday and a case was registered against him at Panchpaoli police station, he said. The self-styled godman, Baba Shaikh Umar, is 75 years old.

''The accused told the police that he took the step as his family members had come under the influence of the godman and they provided money to him as he promised to give 'tabeez' (amulet) to them for good luck and protection. He misled them into believing that he possessed supernatural powers,'' a police official said. Qureshi was upset with the self-styled godman. At 7.15 pm on Tuesday, Qureshi stabbed Shaikh with a knife near Teka area, in which he suffered serious injuries, the official said. Qureshi then fled from the scene. Shaikh was later taken to a hospital in a critical condition and is currently undergoing treatment, he said. The accused was later arrested and a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against him, the police said.

