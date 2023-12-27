Left Menu

Justice Chandrashekhar appointed acting CJ of Jharkhand HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 17:09 IST
Justice Chandrashekhar appointed acting CJ of Jharkhand HC
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday as incumbent Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra demits office on attaining the age of 62 years.

According to a law ministry notification, Justice Chandrashekhar, a judge of the Jharkhand High Court, will take over as its acting chief justice on December 29 following the retirement of Justice Mishra on December 28.

While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, high court judges demit office when they turn 62.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023