Break-in at SRPF personnel's house; pistol, cartridges stolen

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-12-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 17:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Unidentified persons broke into the house of a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel here and made off with a pistol and 30 live cartridges, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at SRPF Colony here when Mangesh Lanjewar, who serves as a gunman for the SRPF commander, was out of town, said an official of MIDC police station.

Lanjewar left for Bhandara, his hometown, on Monday and found on return on Tuesday morning that the lock on the outside door was broken and his weapon and ammunition kept in a cupboard were missing. Other valuables in the cupboard were left untouched, police said.

Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

