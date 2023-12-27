UK's Hunt to deliver 2024 spring budget on March 6

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will present the government's spring budget on March 6, in what is likely to be his last major chance to prepare the ground for an election that must be held by January 2025.

The budget statement will include the government's tax and spending plans as well as new growth and borrowing forecasts and government debt issuance for the 2024/25 financial year. The date for Britain's spring budget was announced by the Treasury department on X on Wednesday, which added that Hunt had asked the country's Office for Budget Responsibility prepare its forecast for March 6.

Media reports in recent months have speculated the budget would contain further tax cuts, after Hunt set out business tax breaks in the autumn budget. The Telegraph on Tuesday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was considering axing inheritance tax in three months’ time.

