UK's Hunt to deliver 2024 spring budget on March 6

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will present the government's spring budget on March 6, in what is likely to be his last major chance to prepare the ground for an election that must be held by January 2025. The budget statement will include the government's tax and spending plans as well as new growth and borrowing forecasts and government debt issuance for the 2024/25 financial year.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 17:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will present the government's spring budget on March 6, in what is likely to be his last major chance to prepare the ground for an election that must be held by January 2025.

The budget statement will include the government's tax and spending plans as well as new growth and borrowing forecasts and government debt issuance for the 2024/25 financial year. The date for Britain's spring budget was announced by the Treasury department on X on Wednesday, which added that Hunt had asked the country's Office for Budget Responsibility prepare its forecast for March 6.

Media reports in recent months have speculated the budget would contain further tax cuts, after Hunt set out business tax breaks in the autumn budget. The Telegraph on Tuesday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was considering axing inheritance tax in three months’ time.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

