Coast Guard saves mariner in distress off New Mangalore Port

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued a mariner on board the Liberia-flagged MR Ivory Ray Ship through a successful medical evacuation when the ship was 9.5 nautical miles off the New Mangalore Port on Wednesday morning. The Coast Guard received a distress call from the vessel stating that a crew member had fallen down in the washroom due to weakness.
The patient was brought ashore and shifted to a hospital and handed over to the local agent, Coast Guard sources said.
“@IndiaCoastGuard Ship C-448 evacuated 52-yr old crew reported difficulty in breathing/stroke, from MT Ivory Ray (Flag-Liberia) at #NewMangalore anchorage (9.5 N miles from coast). The patient shifted to the hospital & handed over to the local agent for further medical management,” said a post by ICG on social media platform X.
