Rajnath Singh calls for professional conduct & due diligence while carrying out operations in J&K

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh visited the border areas of Jammu & Kashmir and took stock of the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) on December 27, 2023. He carried out a first-hand assessment of the prevailing situation as well as the counter-terror operations in the area. He was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

The Raksha Mantri was given a detailed brief on the prevalent security situation, counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness. The aspects associated with the operating challenges were discussed by Shri Rajnath Singh with the Commanders on ground. He called for professional conduct and due diligence while carrying out operations.

Interacting with the troops, the Raksha Mantri paid tributes to the soldiers killed in action and conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the bravehearts. He wished a speedy recovery of the injured soldiers, emphasising that all necessary measures are being taken in view of the prevailing situation.

Shri Rajnath Singh assured the troops that the Government stands with the Armed Forces and the nation will forever be indebted to the unparalleled valour and sacrifice of the soldiers. He termed the welfare of the Armed Forces as the Government’s top priority, stressing that additional efforts are being made to bolster the security and intelligence framework.

“Indian Army is not an ordinary army. The soldiers are our protectors. It is their duty to not only safeguard national interests, but also to win the hearts of the people,” the Raksha Mantri added. He exhorted the troops to remain extra vigilant, so that no untoward incident occurs in future, reiterating that there should be zero tolerance to terrorism.

The Raksha Mantri described the recent incidents in the sector as unfortunate and asked all ranks to undertake operations based on hard intelligence, in accordance with established procedures aided by niche technology. He urged all Commanders to have zero tolerance for violations of the well-established SOPs.

Shri Rajnath Singh also met with the families of the deceased persons, residents of village Topa Peer of Bufliaz in Poonch district. He assured expeditious investigation into the incident culminating into deliverance of justice.

The Raksha Mantri expressed satisfaction for the high level of synergy between the security forces, civil administration, J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies in projecting a clear message of resoluteness towards improving of the security environment, that is conducive to fostering a new era of development in the Union Territory (UT). He also complimented the local people for their steadfastness and contribution towards joining the mainstream efforts undertaken by the Government of India. It was emphasised that the unity in thought process, alignment and collective resolve for the good of the nation is the most important foundation for achievement of shared aspirations of peace & development in the UT.

Preceding the visit of the Raksha Mantri, the Chief of Army Staff had visited the area on December 25, 2023 and exhorted all ranks of the Indian Army to conduct operations in the most professional manner while remaining resolute and steadfast against all challenges. He had also underscored the commitment of the Indian Army to respecting human rights and zero tolerance for violations in any form.

