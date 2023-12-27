Blinken to travel to Middle East next week -Axios
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to the Middle East late next week to discuss the war in Gaza, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing five U.S., Israeli and Arab officials.
Axios reported that Blinken is planning to visit Israel, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- State
- Arab
- U.S.
- Israel
- Qatar
- Blinken
- Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- Gaza
- United Arab
- Antony Blinken
- Jordan
- Israeli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia backs UN resolution for Gaza ceasefire in rare split with US
WRAPUP 1-UN demands ceasefire in Gaza as Israel, U.S. show increasing divisions
India at UNGA votes in favour of resolution demanding immediate ceasefire in Gaza
India votes in favour of UNGA resolution demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
Cricket-Cricket Australia expects Khawaja to abide by rules in Gaza support