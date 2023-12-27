Blinken to travel to Middle East next week -Axios

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to the Middle East late next week to discuss the war in Gaza, Axios reported on Wednesday, citing five U.S., Israeli and Arab officials.

Axios reported that Blinken is planning to visit Israel, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

