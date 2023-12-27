Left Menu

RBI approves appointment of C S Rajan as chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:31 IST
RBI approves appointment of C S Rajan as chairman of Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • Country:
  • India

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank has approved the appointment of C S Rajan as chairman for two years.

His appointment comes into effect from January 1, 2024, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Rajan's appointment as the next part-time chairman of the board follows the retirement of incumbent Prakash Apte, whose term expires on December 31, 2023.

Rajan was appointed as an Independent Director on the board of the bank, with effect from October 22, 2022, it said.

An IAS officer of the 1978 batch, he retired as Chief Secretary of the Government of Rajasthan in the year 2016.

He served in leadership roles for 12 years in key infrastructure sectors such as energy, highways, water resources and industry, including small scale industries (SSI)/Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), and worked for 14 years in agriculture and rural development sector, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023