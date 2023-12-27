UP STF arrests three members of National Eligibility Test cheating gang

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force has arrested three members of a gang allegedly involved in cheating in the National Eligibility Test in the state's Aligarh district, it said on Wednesday.

Those arrested include a Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel currently absent from duty.

According to a release, the Special Task Force (STF) received information that a woman candidate was being helped in the National Eligibility Test (NET) through screen-sharing at Santsar Public School in the district's Gabhana area. The release said an STF team reached the spot and, after speaking to the centre supervisor, found that the candidate was sitting at a place other than the one allotted to her.

When asked, the candidate said Jitendra Sinsinwar, Krishna Kumar and Samay Singh had made her sit there.

Krishna Kumar is a constable in 15th Corps of the Provincial Armed Constabulary and is currently absent from duty after going on leave. All three were arrested, the release said.

Two CPUs, photocopies of 13 examination-related documents, two mobile phones, other papers and a car were seized from the accused.

During interrogation, they admitted to helping the candidates solve NET papers by screen-sharing in exchange for money. The police have registered an FIR against the arrested accused and their associate Lalit. Efforts are being made to arrest him, the release stated.

