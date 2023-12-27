Toddler mauled to death by leopard in Dehradun

A three-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in the Rajpur area here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Singli village late on Tuesday night. Ayansh Diman was standing in the courtyard of his house when the leopard attacked him, a police officer said.

After seeing the leopard carrying away Ayansh, his mother screamed and the family members and villagers gathered at the spot, the officer said.

Police and forest department teams reached the spot and a search operation was carried out throughout the night, the officer said, adding that the toddler's body was recovered from a pit near the village in the morning.

According to locals, leopards are seen roaming in the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun and the residential areas adjacent to it.

