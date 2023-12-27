Left Menu

Rajnath visits border areas in J-K, reviews security situation along LoC

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:59 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said. Singh also carried out a firsthand assessment of the ongoing counter-terror operations in the two districts, they said. The defence minister's visit comes nearly a week after four soldiers were killed when their vehicles were ambushed by terrorists in the Surankote area of Poonch on December 21.

Accompanied by Army chief General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, the defence minister flew to Rajouri district this afternoon immediately after his arrival here.

On his return from Rajouri, Singh visited Raj Bhawan and held a closed door security review meeting, the officials said.

They said the defence minister was briefed on the prevalent security situation, counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness.

The aspects associated with the operating challenges were discussed by Singh with the commanders on ground, the officials said, adding he called for professional conduct and due diligence while carrying out operations.

Singh expressed satisfaction for the high level of synergy between the security forces, civil administration, J&K Police, Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies in projecting a clear message of resoluteness towards improving of the security environment that is conducive to fostering a new era of development in the Union territory.

He also complimented the local people for their steadfastness and contribution towards joining the mainstream efforts undertaken by the government of India.

In the meeting, it was emphasised that the unity in thought process, alignment and collective resolve for the good of the nation is the most important foundation for achievement of shared aspirations of peace and development in the UT.

On December 25, Army chief Gen Pande had visited Rajouri-Poonch sector and exhorted all ranks of the Army to conduct operations in the most professional manner while remaining resolute and steadfast against all challenges.

He had also underscored the commitment of the Indian Army to respecting human rights and zero tolerance for violations in any form.

