Magisterial probe ordered into death of man in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-12-2023 19:03 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 19:03 IST
A man died after he was detained by police on the basis of a court warrant in Jammu district following which authorities have ordered a magisterial probe, an official said on Wednesday.

While the relatives of the man raised questions on the circumstances surrounding his death, police denied any foul play.

There is misinformation floating on social media platforms regarding the death of a person in police custody in Police Post Jorian in Jammu, a police spokesman said.

Sunil Kumar alias Sonu of Garhi-Bishnah in Jourian was brought to Jourian police post in compliance with a warrant issued by Additional District Judge Jammu and was to be produced in the court last Friday.

Sources said the case was related to a money dispute.

He was shifted to a community health centre (CHC) at Jourian as he was not responding, where doctors declared him dead, the spokesperson said, adding a magisterial inquiry has been ordered by Deputy Commissioner Jammu.

The post-mortem was conducted by a board of doctors in GMC Jammu in the presence of the magistrate and videography has also been done, the spokesperson said.

Sources said the entire premises including the lockup of police post Jourian, are under CCTV surveillance.

