Jordan's Abdullah, Egypt's Sisi say they would reject any Israel move to expel Palestinians

Jordan's King Abdullah and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al- Sisi said after a summit in Cairo on Wednesday that they rejected any Israeli move to expel Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, state media reported.

In a statement, both leaders also said the international community should pressure Israel to agree to an immediate ceasefire and allow enough aid into war-torn Gaza to ease the "tragic plight" of over 2 million people under siege there.

