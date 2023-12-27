Jordan's Abdullah, Egypt's Sisi say they would reject any Israel move to expel Palestinians
Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 19:22 IST
Jordan's King Abdullah and Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al- Sisi said after a summit in Cairo on Wednesday that they rejected any Israeli move to expel Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, state media reported.
In a statement, both leaders also said the international community should pressure Israel to agree to an immediate ceasefire and allow enough aid into war-torn Gaza to ease the "tragic plight" of over 2 million people under siege there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
