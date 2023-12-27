Left Menu

Odisha administrative officer arrested for amassing disproportionate assets

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-12-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 19:29 IST
Odisha administrative officer arrested for amassing disproportionate assets
  • Country:
  • India

Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested a senior Odisha administrative service officer for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, officials said.

The officer is serving in the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO), Bhubaneswar, they said.

Acting on a complaint, personnel of the vigilance department conducted raids at seven places in the state and unearthed a triple-storey building in Cuttack, a double-storey building in Jajpur, two flats in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, besides 10 plots allegedly belonging to him, the officials said.

Gold jewellery weighing 703.38 gram and 869 gram of silver, bank, insurance and postal deposits over Rs 70.55 lakh, along with vehicles and household articles worth over Rs 20.88 lakh were also found in his possession, said A James, SP, Vigilance-Bhubaneswar Division.

The officer and his wife have been booked under different sections of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023