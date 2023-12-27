Himanta orders inquiry into suicide by youth with ULFA(I) links

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday ordered a high-level inquiry into the alleged suicide by a person in Jorhat district who is suspected to be associated with the ULFA(I).

Twenty four year-old Dipankar Gogoi from Titabor town was picked up by the police for questioning in connection with the grenade explosion near the army camp in Jorhat on December 14. He was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday.

While police claimed that he had earlier joined ULFA(I) for a brief period and was still in touch with some of its members, Gogoi's family denied the charge and accused security forces of harassing him which they said led to his suicide. Gogoi's mother claimed that he was interrogated several times and he ''broke down and ended his life''.

''The government of Assam will institute an additional chief secretary-level inquiry into the death of Dipankar Gogoi, son of Khagen Gogoi, from Garikuri Brinasayak Gaon, Titabor on 26/12/23. The inquiry will be concluded within 30 days,'' Sarma posted on 'X'.

Assam director general of police G P Singh earlier announced an inquiry into the incident by the inspector general of police of eastern range.

The ULFA(I) claimed responsibility for three blasts near security establishments in Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Jorhat since November 22 which has led to the intensification of security measures, patrolling and arrests of suspected militants.

There were three incidents of shoot-outs by the police in which five arrested persons were injured when they allegedly tried to escape from police custody.

