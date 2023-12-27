Michigan Supreme Court rejects attempt to remove Trump from 2024 ballot -document
The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected an attempt to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the U.S. Constitution's "insurrectionist ban," a court document showed on Wednesday.
The Michigan ruling contrasts with a decision by Colorado's top court last week to disqualify Trump from serving as U.S. president and banning him from the primary ballot in Colorado because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. CNN reported the Michigan decision earlier.
