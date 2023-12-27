Left Menu

Three held for shooting nude videos of women on the pretext of auditions for films

The police in Maharashtras Palghar district have arrested three persons, including a female, for allegedly shooting nude videos of women on the pretext of auditioning them for films and then selling the adult content, an official said on Wednesday.The accused trio had on November 1 called a few women, including an 18-year-old, for auditions at a place under the jurisdiction of Arnala Sagari police.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 27-12-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 19:44 IST
The police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested three persons, including a female, for allegedly shooting nude videos of women on the pretext of auditioning them for films and then selling the adult content, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused trio had on November 1 called a few women, including an 18-year-old, for auditions at a place under the jurisdiction of Arnala Sagari police. They promised the women roles in films, the official said. Under the pretext of auditions, the trio shot nude videos of the complainants and then uploaded them on the web for money, said senior inspector Pramod Badakh of the Crime Unit III in Virar. After registering a case on December 12, the police worked on various inputs and recently arrested one Anujkumar Jaiprakash Jaiswal (30) and a 33-year-old woman from Virar. Their interrogation led the police to the third accused, Sarjukumar Ramakant Vishwakarma (25), a resident of Badlapur in Thane district.

The police have received equipment required for shooting videos, including mobile phones and a laptop, worth Rs 1.9 lakh, he added.

