Left Menu

J’khand HC dismisses PIL against CM on mining lease allocation

Earlier, too, a similar petition had been filed before the high court which had passed orders for investigating the matter.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-12-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 19:57 IST
J’khand HC dismisses PIL against CM on mining lease allocation
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL against Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his relatives for alleged allocation of a mining lease.

Dismissing the PIL, the division bench of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen said it was a repetition of an earlier one filed by one Shiv Shankar Sharma.

As there is nothing new in the PIL filed by RTI activist and advocate Sunil Mahto, it stands dismissed, the court said.

Mahto, who had filed the petition in the high court in April 2022, alleged Soren had issued a mining lease in his own name in Ranchi's Angarha block in June 2021. He claimed the lease was granted to Soren on an earlier occasion too and following its expiry, he had re-applied for it.

Mahto said Soren having a mine leased in his favour is a direct violation of the mandate of ''not holding of an office of profit'' rule for public representatives.

The petitioner also claimed that in 2021, 11 acres at Chanho in Ranchi district had been allotted to a company — Sohrai Livestock Farms Private Limited — in which the chief minister's wife, Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law were directors.

The hearing on the case took place in November and the bench had reserved its order.

Defending the state government, advocate general Rajiv Ranjan said the PIL had been filed frivolously and politically motivated. Earlier, too, a similar petition had been filed before the high court which had passed orders for investigating the matter. Subsequently the case was dismissed by the Supreme Court, Ranjan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023