J’khand HC dismisses PIL against CM on mining lease allocation

Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday dismissed a PIL against Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his relatives for alleged allocation of a mining lease.

Dismissing the PIL, the division bench of Chief Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra and Justice Ananda Sen said it was a repetition of an earlier one filed by one Shiv Shankar Sharma.

As there is nothing new in the PIL filed by RTI activist and advocate Sunil Mahto, it stands dismissed, the court said.

Mahto, who had filed the petition in the high court in April 2022, alleged Soren had issued a mining lease in his own name in Ranchi's Angarha block in June 2021. He claimed the lease was granted to Soren on an earlier occasion too and following its expiry, he had re-applied for it.

Mahto said Soren having a mine leased in his favour is a direct violation of the mandate of ''not holding of an office of profit'' rule for public representatives.

The petitioner also claimed that in 2021, 11 acres at Chanho in Ranchi district had been allotted to a company — Sohrai Livestock Farms Private Limited — in which the chief minister's wife, Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law were directors.

The hearing on the case took place in November and the bench had reserved its order.

Defending the state government, advocate general Rajiv Ranjan said the PIL had been filed frivolously and politically motivated. Earlier, too, a similar petition had been filed before the high court which had passed orders for investigating the matter. Subsequently the case was dismissed by the Supreme Court, Ranjan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)