Ukraine probes alleged prisoner of war execution by Russian forces

Ukraine has opened a war crimes investigation into the alleged execution by Russian forces of three Ukrainian prisoners of war, the general prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. Authorities said the incident occurred this month near the village of Robotyne in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, and was captured in a video that was circulating online.

Reuters could not independently verify the footage, which appears to show three unarmed figures collapsing from a stationary position after being fired upon. Russia did not immediately comment on the allegation, the second this month levelled against it by Ukrainian prosecutors.

"This is another case of a gross violation by the aggressor country of international humanitarian law regarding the treatment of prisoners of war," the prosecutor's office said in a statement. Ukraine on Dec. 3 accused Russia of committing a war crime after another video on social media appeared to show several soldiers shooting two surrendering military personnel who emerged from a dugout at gunpoint.

Last March, a captured Ukrainian soldier was seen being shot dead in a video after defiantly saying "Glory to Ukraine," a phrase that has taken on special significance as a common public greeting since the start of the war.

