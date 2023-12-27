Left Menu

Iran, Russia to trade in local currencies instead of US dollar - state media

"Banks and economic actors can now use infrastructures including non-SWIFT interbank systems to deal in local currencies," state media said. Members of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) signed a fully-fledged free trade agreement with Iran on Dec. 25.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-12-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 20:05 IST
Iran, Russia to trade in local currencies instead of US dollar - state media
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran and Russia have finalised an agreement to trade in their local currencies instead of the U.S dollar, Iran's state media reported on Wednesday. The agreement was finalised during a meeting between the governors of the two countries' central banks in Russia, it said.

Both Iran and Russia are subject to U.S. sanctions. "Banks and economic actors can now use infrastructures including non-SWIFT interbank systems to deal in local currencies," state media said.

Members of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) signed a fully-fledged free trade agreement with Iran on Dec. 25. Iran has become increasingly important for the Kremlin after Western sanctions over Moscow's conflict in Ukraine limited Russia's foreign trade routes and forced it to look for markets outside Europe.

Iranian authorities have said military cooperation with Russia is expanding. Iran said in November it had finalised arrangements for Russia to provide it with Su-35 fighter jets, Mi-28 attack helicopters and Yak-130 pilot training aircraft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023