Assam: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Sattradhikars at Majuli

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day visit to Assam.

He will go to river island Majuli to meet 'Sattradhikars' or heads of Vaishnav monasteries, a spokesperson of the RSS said.

During his two-day visit to Majuli, Bhagwat will hold important discussions with the heads of various monasteries on several issues, including religious conversions among tribals, he said.

Following his engagements in Majuli, Bhagwat will return to Dibrugarh, where he will stay for a night and hold discussions with RSS members.

The outcome of these meetings are expected to have far-reaching implications on the organisation's approach in addressing contemporary challenges in society, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)