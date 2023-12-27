Left Menu

Assam: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Sattradhikars at Majuli

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-12-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 20:15 IST
Assam: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to meet Sattradhikars at Majuli
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day visit to Assam.

He will go to river island Majuli to meet 'Sattradhikars' or heads of Vaishnav monasteries, a spokesperson of the RSS said.

During his two-day visit to Majuli, Bhagwat will hold important discussions with the heads of various monasteries on several issues, including religious conversions among tribals, he said.

Following his engagements in Majuli, Bhagwat will return to Dibrugarh, where he will stay for a night and hold discussions with RSS members.

The outcome of these meetings are expected to have far-reaching implications on the organisation's approach in addressing contemporary challenges in society, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023