Left Menu

Working to remove 'backward' tag of Jharkhand: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said his government is working relentlessly to remove the backward tag of the state.Participating in Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar your scheme, your government at your doorsteps initiative in Latehar district, Soren alleged that previous governments run by the opposition BJP made the state poor and backward.Addressing a public meeting in Kundri village, he said, The state was not poor.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-12-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 20:30 IST
Working to remove 'backward' tag of Jharkhand: Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said his government is working relentlessly to remove the 'backward' tag of the state.

Participating in 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (your scheme, your government at your doorsteps) initiative in Latehar district, Soren alleged that previous governments run by the opposition (BJP) made the state poor and backward.

Addressing a public meeting in Kundri village, he said, ''The state was not poor. When Jharkhand was created (in 2000), it had a surplus budget. The then government, which got a chance to run the state, did not do anything and made it a backward state.'' Hitting out at the BJP, the CM said the previous ''double-engine government'' only made false promises and looted the state.

''When our government came to power (in 2019), we decided to make villages stronger, as 80 per cent of the people live in rural areas. The backward tag of the state could be removed only by developing the villages,'' he said.

Soren said every scheme of his government is focused on rural development.

''We have schemes for the elderly, farmers, women, educated and less educated persons and youths. Our schemes are benefiting all,'' Soren said.

The CM laid the foundation for and inaugurated a total of 130 projects worth Rs 345 crore. He also distributed assets worth Rs 215 crore on the occasion.

Soren said work on 550 km of rural roads at a cost of Rs 500 crore is underway in Latehar.

''The government has moved forward in the direction of constructing about 15,000 km of rural roads,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023