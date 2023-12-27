Left Menu

Gurugram Police busted 86 gangs this year, arrested 230 criminals

It also solved 422 cases and recovered more than Rs three crore from the criminals, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-12-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 20:31 IST
The Gurugram Police busted 86 gangs this year and arrested 230 alleged criminals. It also solved 422 cases and recovered more than Rs three crore from the criminals, police said on Wednesday. Apart from this, 44 criminals carrying rewards were also arrested this year, they added. In an official statement, the police said they have arrested 92 vehicle lifters and solved 199 cases. About 10 vehicles are stolen on an average every day in Gurugram but the recovery of stolen vehicles could not increase. Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that out 44 criminals, carrying rewards, arrested this year, three were carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh. They were Vikas alias Vicky, Sandeep alias Bandar and Karan alias Ali. Four criminals carried rewards of Rs 50,000, including Yogender alias Rinku, Rohit, Dayaram and Manna Singh. ''The Gurugram Police have recovered a huge amount of Rs 3.69 crore, including Rs 24 lakh from dacoity gangs, Rs 25.45 lakh from robber gangs, Rs 53.32 lakh from the gangs of house-breakers, Rs 75.18 lakh from the gangs of thieves, Rs 1.80 crore from vehicle lifters, Rs 14.79 lakh from snatchers, Rs 32.20 lakh from ATM fraudsters and Rs 3.69 crore from extortionists,'' said Boken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

