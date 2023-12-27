Left Menu

Two hardcore ULFA(I) militants nabbed in Tinsukia

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-12-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 20:54 IST
  • India

Two hardcore ULFA (Independent) militants were nabbed by security forces during a joint operation by Assam Police and Assam Rifles in Tinsukia district on Wednesday, police said.

The two militants, identified as self-styled sergeants major Bibek Asom and Mrigen Asom, were apprehended from Phaneng along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, police added. Security and patrolling had intensified in Tinsukia following the grenade blast near an army camp at Dirak in Tinsukia on November 22.

The ULFA(I) had claimed responsibility for the blast along with two subsequent grenade explosions near security establishments in Sivasagar and Jorhat.

Earlier, police had arrested a person in connection with the Tinsukia blast.

