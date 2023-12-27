Kerala Court sentences man to life for murdering daughter

A special court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his daughter two years ago.

The accused, Sanu Mohan, 42, was given a life sentence after he was found guilty of murdering his 10-year-old daughter, Vaiga, in March 2021.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge K Soman also imposed a fine of Rs 1.70 lakh.

Additionally, Mohan was given a cumulative 28-year imprisonment for various offences, including kidnapping, intoxication, and offences under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Of the 28 years, he will serve the highest punishment of 10 years in jail before the commencement of his life imprisonment.

Mohan, arrested in Karnataka on April 18, 2021, confessed to the crime, revealing that he had planned to take his own life after murdering his daughter.

The prosecution case was that the accused, facing financial troubles, planned to escape his liabilities by murdering his 10-year-old daughter, Vaiga, whom he deeply cared for.

On March 21, 2021, he deceived his wife and relatives, pretending to visit his uncle but took Vaiga with him.

He purchased food and a cool drink for his daugther, and it was mixed with liquor, causing Vaiga to become intoxicated.

Upon returning home in Ernakulam, he suffocated Vaiga in their flat.

After cleaning the crime scene, he carried Vaiga to his car, discarded their phones, and drove to the Muttar River. Around 10.30 pm, he allegedly threw his daughter into the river, confirming her drowning. The accused then fled to Coimbatore by 2.45 am on March 22, 2021.

Two days later, Vaiga's body was discovered in the Muttar river near Manjummel, while Mohan had disappeared from the scene. He was arrested after an over three-week-long manhunt.

''He sold the car belonging to his wife, the bracelet of his daughter and also his golden ring to meet his expenses and also to conceal the evidence and thereafter moved from place to place with the intention of keeping away from the police and his relatives till he was caught by police on April 18, 2021.

''This conduct of the accused subsequent to the alleged incident is also sufficient to find the accused guilty of the murder of his daughter by throwing her in Muttar river after administering liquor and making her unconscious by smothering or suffocation using clothes,'' said the special court for trial of atrocities against women and children in its order.

Mohan's explanation to the police was rooted in his fear of his daughter being left alone after his demise.

Although he initially intended to end both their lives, the second part of his plan did not materialise, police said.

This was a case registered by the Inspector of Police, Thrikkakara Police Station, alleging offences punishable under Section 302, 328, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

During the trial, which commenced on May 13, 2022, the court examined 78 witnesses, 134 documents, and 34 pieces of evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)