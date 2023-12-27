Left Menu

Traffic challan can be paid through UPI from Dec 28 in Gurugram

From Thursday, the traffic challan can also be paid through Paytm, UPI or online mode in Gurugram, said police. Virender Vij, DCP traffic said that in a city like Gurugram, most of the people make digital payments.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-12-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 21:18 IST
Traffic challan can be paid through UPI from Dec 28 in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

From Thursday, the traffic challan can also be paid through Paytm, UPI or online mode in Gurugram, said police. Virender Vij, DCP traffic said that in a city like Gurugram, most of the people make digital payments. Keeping this in mind, now the traffic challan fine can also be paid through UPI or online mode, he said, adding that the process of paying challan through UPI or online will start from Thursday. Violators of traffic rules in Gurugram paid more than Rs 31 crore this year against over 14 lakh challans, police said. ''The Gurugram Police is ready to ensure orderly and smooth operation of traffic. This year, an initiative was started to issue challan to those changing lanes by monitoring with the help of drones for the first time,'' said DCP Vij.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023