Meenakashi Lekhi presides over administration of Viksit Bharat Sankalp

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Ms. Meenakashi Lekhi and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and Information Technology and Jal Shakti, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, participated in the VBSY program at Mehram Nagar in New Delhi today. At Mehram Nagar, Smt. Lekhi presided over the administration of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp (VBSY). In her interaction with the media, she emphasized that VBSY serves as a platform for delivering government schemes directly to the people. Highlighting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's commitment to making his guarantee accessible to the common man, she underlined the Yatra's goal of ensuring the comprehensive implementation of welfare initiatives, including Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, PM National Relief Fund, Ayushman Bharat, and Ujjwala Yojana. Recalling Prime Minister Modi's inaugural speech upon assuming office, Smt. Lekhi quoted, "My government is dedicated to supporting the poor, uplifting farmers, and empowering women. The strength of our nation lies within the humble dwellings of the poor, the villages, and with the mothers, sisters, and youth. It lies with the farmers."

Both the Ministers, Smt. Lekhi and Shri Chandrashekhar interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes on the occasion. Highlighting the ongoing commitment to empowering artisans and craftspeople, the Union Minister spoke about the achievement of PM Vishwakarma Yojana. The scheme which offers various benefits, including a stipend of Rs. 500 per day during skill training, tools worth Rs. 15,000, and a loan of up to Rs. 2,00,000, ensures the holistic development of the skilled workforce. She shared the commitment of PM Narendra Modi towards social justice. The exponential growth in the number of airports stands as a tangible testament to the progress made, increasing from less than 70 to an impressive 148 in less than a decade, she said. A notable government initiative has also been the MUDRA loan scheme, which, as emphasized by Minister Lekhi, has served as a crucial financial lifeline for numerous individuals aspiring to launch small-scale businesses. She highlighted, "MUDRA has provided a vital financial lifeline to countless individuals looking to start small-scale businesses. Additionally, self-help groups have received tools, fostering economic growth and self-sufficiency." This initiative underscores the government's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and bolstering economic independence at both the individual and community levels.

Smt. Lekhi said that over the past nine years, the nation has undergone a transformative journey, exemplifying the government's unwavering commitment to uplifting the poor, empowering farmers, and supporting women. Ms. Lekhi's participation stands as clear evidence to the government's firm commitment to the effective implementation and promotion of awareness regarding several welfare programs. She celebrated the pivotal role played by urban local bodies and district administrations, acknowledging their vital contributions in ensuring public engagement and accessibility to these essential schemes.

As the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra progresses, Ms. Lekhi's address underscores the impact of local initiatives in making a meaningful difference and fostering positive changes. Her steadfast support emphasizes the ongoing commitment required to build a society where everyone is well-informed and included. Guided by Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the nation strides forward, embracing change and constructing a more robust, prosperous India for all.

(With Inputs from PIB)