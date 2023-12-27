Left Menu

2 labourers killed as ceiling of under-construction hall collapses in UP's Maharajganj

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 27-12-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers died and five others were injured on Wednesday when the ceiling of an under-construction marriage hall collapsed in a village under Kolhui police station limits, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said two labourers -- Neeraj (20) and Ash Kumar (25) -- died in the incident in Daulatpur village of this district.

Five others -- Santosh Paswan, Sudarshan, Gautam, Ravindra and Ajay Giri -- were seriously injured in the incident and admitted to hospital for treatment, he said.

Singh said investigation is underway and legal action will be taken accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

