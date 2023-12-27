Left Menu

Magh Mela a trial for 2025 Maha Kumbh, says UP CM Adityanath

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 21:26 IST
Magh Mela a trial for 2025 Maha Kumbh, says UP CM Adityanath
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Next month's Magh Mela in Sangam will be organised as a trial for the Maha Kumbh, scheduled for 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

The chief minister told reporters after a review meeting, ''The Magh Mela, which is going to begin from Makar Sankranti on January 15, is being organised as a trial for the 2025 Maha Kumbh in which the government and the administration will work to provide all facilities to the devotees and the seers.'' Several steps, including laying a 200-kilometre pipeline for water supply and installing more than 18,000 streetlights, are being taken for the mela, he said.

The chief minister said efforts are being made to lay 63-65 kilometres of drainage pipelines in the mela area. Besides, arrangements for a hospital are also being made. At the same time, bathing ghats of more than 8,000 feet are being specially prepared.

''The number of 'kalpavasis' is likely to increase compared to the previous fair. Preparations are being made with this in mind. This Magh Mela will be a trial for us from the point of view of preparations for the Maha Kumbh of 2025,'' Adityanath said.

The first 'snan (holy dip)' of the Magh Mela will be on Makar Sankranti while the second will be on Paush Purnima on January 25 -- the day 'kalpvas' will start, he added.

The third holy bath will be on Mauni Amavasya on February 9, the fourth on Basant Panchami (February 14), the fifth on Maghi Purnima (February 24) and the sixth on Mahashivratri (March 8), he said.

Earlier, Adityanath offered prayers at Sangam and visited the mela area to take stock of the preparations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023