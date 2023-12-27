Left Menu

Ten Indian labourers injured in factory building collapse in Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-12-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 21:28 IST
Ten Indian labourers injured in factory building collapse in Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Ten Indian labourers were injured on Wednesday when parts of an under-construction factory building collapsed in Western Nepal, police said.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Resham Bohara, they sustained injuries when the Kajaria Tiles Industry's building collapsed in Nawalparasi West.

The accident occurred when the building, which was undergoing construction, was hit by a crane.

All the injured labourers have been admitted to a local community hospital for treatment. However, the condition of one of the Indian labourers is said to be serious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023