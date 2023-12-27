Left Menu

Woman accuses private hospital staff of sexually assaulting her during treatment in Gurugram

A woman has accused a private hospital staff of sexually assaulting her during treatment when she was admitted there, said police. The woman also alleged that when she protested, the accused tried to kill her by covering her mouth with a bed sheet.

27-12-2023
A woman has accused a private hospital staff of sexually assaulting her during treatment when she was admitted there, said police. The woman also alleged that when she protested, the accused tried to kill her by covering her mouth with a bed sheet. An FIR has been registered at the New Colony Police Station in the case, they added. According to the complaint filed by the 34-year-old woman, on December 18, she fell ill and reached the hospital along with her husband at around 11:00 pm. After examining, the doctor admitted her and a minor surgery was done. After the surgery she was feeling good, she said. ''In the meantime, the hospital employee came and covered my mouth with a bed sheet. After that, he started to sexually assault me and when I protested, the accused tried to kill me by pressing my mouth. When I started shouting, my husband came there and the police was informed,'' the woman said in her complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified hospital staff under section 354 (sexual harassment), 323 (causing hurt) of the IPC on Wednesday, said police. A senior police officer said that they are verifying the facts and the accused will be arrested soon.

