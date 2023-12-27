Left Menu

TN DGP office receives 'bomb threat' mail

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-12-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 21:40 IST
The office of the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday received an e-mail claiming that 'bombs' have been 'planted in 30 spots' in Chennai, an official said.

As soon as the mail was received, which claimed that public places like the Besant Nagar and Elliots beaches formed part of the places under target, it was brought to the notice of authorities and later forwarded to Chennai city police for appropriate action.

Chennai police have started a probe into the matter and appropriate action is being taken, the official added.

