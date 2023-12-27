UNICEF deplores deadly Christmas Day attack on family in Haiti
UN News | Updated: 27-12-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 21:41 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UNICEF appeals for US$9.3 billion emergency funding for children living through conflicts and crises
World News in Brief: Abused Afghan women face prison, UNICEF global alert, deadly mpox resurfaces in DRC
Training rifles and UNICEF donations found in Gaza elementary school
World News in Brief: UN chief shocked by Czech mass shooting, UNICEF appeal for West and Central Africa, world leaders urged to heed climate science
Training rifles, UNICEF donations found in Gaza elementary school