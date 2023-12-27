CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates national school-level sports tournament

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday inaugurated the 67th national school-level sports tournament `Mission Olympic 2036' at the Visapur sports complex in Ballarpur tehsil of the district.

State minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Sanjay Bansode were also present as Shinde and Fadnavis lit the tournament's torch.

More than 3000 persons including athletes, coaches and functionaries of sports organisations of different states attended the ceremony.

