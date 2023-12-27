Left Menu

MCD carries out anti-encroachment drive in east Delhi's Trilokpuri

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in East Delhis Trilokpuri area, an official statement said. A joint team of the MCD and Delhi Police took action against encroachment in blocks 19, 20, 22, 27 and near the Urdu School in block 29 in Trilokpuri, the statement further said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 22:14 IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area, an official statement said. A joint team of the MCD and Delhi Police took action against encroachment in blocks 19, 20, 22, 27 and near the Urdu School in block 29 in Trilokpuri, the statement further said. In this drive, illegal sheds on both sides of the road were removed and the shops that had illegally encroached were demolished, the statement added. It further said that about four to five kilometres of road/track were freed from encroachment and eight truckloads of goods were seized by the MCD squad and deposited in the MCD store.

