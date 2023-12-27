Left Menu

19 workers injured as gas furnace explodes at Pune fabrication unit

As many as 19 workers were injured after a gas furnace exploded in a powder coating and fabrication unit in Maharashtras Pune, an official said on Wednesday.The incident took place at the manufacturing set-up in the Hinjawadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday evening, he said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-12-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 22:19 IST
As many as 19 workers were injured after a gas furnace exploded in a powder coating and fabrication unit in Maharashtra's Pune, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the manufacturing set-up in the Hinjawadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Tuesday evening, he said. Police said the gas furnace at the unit exploded, dispersing metal parts kept inside it in all directions. A total of 19 workers suffered burns after the hot metal parts flung from the furnace fell on them, he said. A case has been registered against the proprietor and management of the unit for alleged negligence.

