Russia charges Six Danes with being mercenaries -Russian embassy
The charges follow an investigation by Russian authorities into the recruitment and participation of foreign mercenaries and the Danes face up to 15 years in prison according to the Russian Federation's Penal Code, the embassy said. 20 Danes have been registered for taking part in the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian embassy said, adding that the embassy has reached out to the Danish Foreign Ministry.
- Country:
- Denmark
Six Danes have been charged by Russia for participating in the war between Russia and Ukraine as foreign mercenaries, the Russian embassy in Denmark said in a statement on Wednesday. The charges follow an investigation by Russian authorities into the recruitment and participation of foreign mercenaries and the Danes face up to 15 years in prison according to the Russian Federation's Penal Code, the embassy said.
20 Danes have been registered for taking part in the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian embassy said, adding that the embassy has reached out to the Danish Foreign Ministry. The Danish foreign ministry was not immediately available to comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Five injured, buildings damaged in Kyiv by destroyed Russian missiles -mayor
Zelenskiy meets Republican doubts in push for US aid to fight Russia
Biden, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's self-defence against Russia amid war
Dozens injured in Kyiv in Russia's second missile assault this week -Ukraine
North Korea hosts Russia delegation for talks on economic cooperation