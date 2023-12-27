Left Menu

Russia charges Six Danes with being mercenaries -Russian embassy

The charges follow an investigation by Russian authorities into the recruitment and participation of foreign mercenaries and the Danes face up to 15 years in prison according to the Russian Federation's Penal Code, the embassy said. 20 Danes have been registered for taking part in the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian embassy said, adding that the embassy has reached out to the Danish Foreign Ministry.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 27-12-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Six Danes have been charged by Russia for participating in the war between Russia and Ukraine as foreign mercenaries, the Russian embassy in Denmark said in a statement on Wednesday. The charges follow an investigation by Russian authorities into the recruitment and participation of foreign mercenaries and the Danes face up to 15 years in prison according to the Russian Federation's Penal Code, the embassy said.

20 Danes have been registered for taking part in the war between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian embassy said, adding that the embassy has reached out to the Danish Foreign Ministry. The Danish foreign ministry was not immediately available to comment.

